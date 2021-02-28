Speed limits in the Foothills and recreational marijuana will be on the agenda for the Monday meeting of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.
The supervisors will consider a resolution establishing a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit on 38th Street between Foothills Boulevard and Ironwood Drive.
The resident of 38th Street expressed concern with excessive speeds in the area, where the current speed is posted at 35 miles per hour. The Yuma County Department of Engineering conducted a study and forwarded it to a traffic engineering consultant for review. The consultant recommended reducing the speed limit from 35 to 25 miles per hour in the area. The county engineer’s office reviewed the report and agreed with the recommendation.
The supervisors will also discuss and possibly adopt proposed text amendments to the Yuma County Zoning Ordinance that regulates marijuana establishments.
This request is to amend the ordinance to reflect the addition of recreational marijuana establishments under state law. The proposal will clean up the language in the ordinance that only addressed medical marijuana, shift the focus to marijuana establishments, while continuing to limit marijuana establishments to the General Commercial C2 and Light Industrial districts with a special use permit.
The supervisors will also consider the following consent calendar items:
- Authorize the Public Works Department to participate in the City of Yuma’s Pavement Preservation Services Contract at the contracted bid price of $1.55 per square yard for Type II slurry at an estimated total cost of $277,647.
- Adopt a resolution granting a franchise and license to Southwest Gas Corp. to provide natural gas for domestic and commercial purposes in the unincorporated areas of Yuma County and license to use the county right-of-way for the franchise purpose, for up to 25 years.
- Approve the premium rates and plan design changes for the Yuma County Employee Benefit Trust for plan year 2021/22.
In addition, the board will hear presentations on COVID-19 from the County Administration, Public Health Services District and Emergency Management and an update on the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization’s activities by Executive Director Paul D. Ward.
The supervisors will hold hearings on the following Planning and Zoning cases:
- Requests from Ibrahim Osman, agent for Guillermo and Antonia Ramirez, to change the land use designation of a parcel 4,247 square feet in size from Medium Density Residential to Business Park and the rezoning from Low Density Residential-6000 Square Feet Minimum to General Commercial. The property is located at 18860 S. Main St. in Gadsden.
- A request from Kevin Dahl, agent for the Peterson Family Trust, to rezone a parcel 2 acres in size from Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum to Suburban Ranch-2 Acre Minimum. The property is located in the vicinity of the northeast corner of County 13½ Street and Avenue 6¾E in Yuma.
View the full agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/apvens79.
Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
Public comment emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.