The Yuma County Board of Supervisors has been asked to consider granting franchise licenses to Cactus State Utility Operating Company to allow the utility to provide water and wastewater services to areas of the county.
The supervisors authorized staff to publish a notice announcing their intent to grant Cactus the franchise licenses to operate and maintain water transmission for Citrus Park Subdivision, Rancheros Bonitos Subdivision and Tierra Mesa Estates, Desert Star Estates and Tierra Bonita Subdivision.
The supervisors set the date to consider granting the franchises as May 16.
The Arizona Corporation Commission has approved the acquisitions of water and wastewater utilities by Cactus State from several local water companies including Gadsden Water Co., Citrus Park Water Co., Rancheros Bonitos Water Co., Tierra Mesa Estates Water Co., Sweetwater Creek Utilities and El Prado Water Co.
The Citrus Park is located in the Tacna Area south of Interstate 8 and adjacent and west to Avenue 41E and south of County 9th Street. The subdivision has 656 platted residential lots, of which only 40 of them have homes.
The water company currently serves 76 parcels in Rancheros Bonitos in its service area between County 14th Street and County 15th Street, and Avenue 3¾ E and Avenue 4½ E.
Tierra Mesa, which has 224 residential lots, Desert Star, which has 19 residential lots, and Tierra Bonita, which has 15 residential lots, are located just north of County 14th Street between Avenue 3½ E and Avenue 4E.
Cactus State purchased the water utility operations of these areas and applied for a license to use Yuma County rights-of-way and public easements for the purpose of installing, operating or maintaining water pipelines necessary for the transmission of water across public highways, roads and streets.
The franchise terms would be for 25 years. State law requires that the county publish its intent to grant franchise licenses prior to the day set for consideration of such action. If, on or before the date, more than 50% of the qualified electors of the county petition the supervisors to deny a franchise, the board must do so.
According to a press release, the ACC approved Cactus State’s acquisition application after determining the need for the service, the company’s qualifications to serve and financial ability to provide service, Cactus State’s economic feasibility to serve, and promotion of serving the public interest.
Cactus State is a division of Central States Water Resources, one of the 15 largest investor-owned water and wastewater utilities in the U.S.
“We have a recognized track record of purchasing water and wastewater utility systems that are in severe disrepair – often posing a very real danger to both public health and safety and the environment – and quickly bringing them into compliance,” said Josiah Cox, president of Cactus State and CSWR. “There’s much work to be done, so we’re going to roll up our sleeves, make the necessary investments needed to ensure these systems are managed safely and reliably, and get to work.”
Cox added: “Our capital investments and increased daily operating expenditures will significantly increase the reliability of these systems. We’ll improve overall water quality, wastewater treatment and environmental protection, provide remote monitoring, seven-day-a-week, 24-hour access to customer service support, expand bill payment options and more.”
The Yuma County acquisition and other acquisitions in Arizona mark the entry of CSWR into the state. CSWR also serves customers in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Learn more about CSWR at CentralStatesWaterResources.com or Cactus State at CactusstateUOC.com.