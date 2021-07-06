The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday will consider an option to lease space at the former Hoppstetter Furniture, 102 S. Main St., for use by the Recorder’s Office and Elections Services on a temporary basis while the new Administration Building is under construction.
Until recently, the Hoppstetter building had been listed for sale, but the owner is now willing to consider a lease.
The departments currently located at 192 Maiden, 185 Main and 197 Main streets must temporarily relocate during the demolition of the existing facilities and construction of the new facility on that site.
Space has been identified for the offices of the assessor and treasurer at 2550 S. 4th Ave. In related action, the supervisors, as part of the consent calendar, will also consider an updated lease agreement with Shadle Investment Properties for the property located at 2550 and 2542 S. 4th Ave., to provide temporary space for the Assessor, Recorder, Treasurer and Elections Services departments during construction of their new facility.
Other items up for discussion and possible approval or rejection is a reorganization plan proposed by Purdue Pharma as part of its pending bankruptcy case, which has been sent to Purdue’s hundreds of thousands of creditors for voting.
The supervisors will also mull state legislative proposals to be submitted at the annual County Supervisors Association Legislative Summit. The CSA is requesting each county submit proposals for consideration as future bills to be introduced in the 2022 State Legislative Session.
The board will also consider the appointment of three individuals to the 2021 Yuma County Redistricting Advisory Commission’s at-large positions.
Dr. Daniel Corr will present information regarding Arizona Western College activities and fiscal responsibility for 2021/22 and Gladys Brown, as Visit Yuma vice chair, will give a year-end review on tourism in Yuma County.
The consent calendar also contains the following items:
– An amendment agreement with the University of Arizona for services associated with the COVID-19 Early Warning School Testing Pilot Project. The county’s adopted budget for FY 2021/22 includes $95,000 for continued lab operations for the project.
– An intergovernmental agreement for mandated weekend and holiday court services in San Luis from July 1 through June 30 in the amount of $815.
– Acceptance of a $50,000 grant and an agreement between the Kresge Foundation for the Equity in COVID-19 Response Project and Yuma County Public Health Services District, effective June 1 through May 31. The purpose of the award is to improve and address low health literacy inequities in socially vulnerable communities.
– Approval of the 2020 Yuma County Flood Control District Assessment Report.
The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. The meeting will also air live on Facebook.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/board-of-supervisors/meetings.