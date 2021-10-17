The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will discuss and possibly take action on a potential lease or purchase of property at 102 S. Main St., the former Hoppstetter Furniture, for use as a temporary office for the Recorder and Elections Services during construction of the new administration facility.
In July, the supervisors discussed the option of renting additional space for use by the Recorder and Elections Services during the construction phase of the new administration building. The board asked for more information on possible options, including the lease of building, the lease-purchase, and outright purchase of building.
As part of the consent calendar, the supervisors will also consider the following items:
• Recommend state approval of a bingo license application for games to be held at Fortuna Palms Community Club, 10812 S. 14 E, Yuma.
• Authorize an agreement between Yuma County Emergency Management and the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for a $2,500 grant for CERT Program training.
• Authorize the Engineering Department to proceed to acquire by donation, purchase or condemnation the right-of-way necessary to construct Avenue E from State Route 195 to County 18th Street. The project will require partial takes from 14 parcels totaling about 80 acres, including 56 acres from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, 18 acres from Arizona State Lands and 6 acres from private property owners.
• Purchase a 2023 Mack heavy haul semi-truck from Vanguard Truck Centers for $153,900. This new truck will replace two older trucks within the Public Works Highway Maintenance Division’s fleet.
• Authorize Public Works to participate in the Yuma Asphalt Sealant Services Contract Bid for an estimated 57,637 square yards of HA5 High Density Mineral Bond at an estimated cost of $166,830.
• Authorize the Public Works to purchase 30 SUVs, trucks and vans from PFVT Motors in an amount not to exceed $1,224,113.
• Authorize the chairman to sign the certification statement verifying that monies collected in fiscal year 2020-21 by Superior Court, Clerk of Superior Court and Yuma County Justice Courts totaled nearly $5.9 million, of which 5% or $248,410 is eligible for the “set aside” fund pursuant to state law. Fill the Gap legislation provides that 5% of certain revenues collected in Yuma County courts are subject to the “set aside” legislation. The funds are allocated to various local agencies, including the courts, county attorney, Indigent Defense and the state Attorney General.
• Approve the Paid Time Off/Annual Leave Buyback payout. The supervisors approved the minimum request of five hours up to the maximum request of 20 hours for employees who meet the eligibility requirements for fiscal year 2021-22.
• Approve the settlement of a property tax appeal by Hospitality LLC, setting the full cash value of the property for tax years 2020 and 2021 at $1.3 million.
• Approve the settlement of a property tax appeal by Kohl’s Department Stores, setting the full cash value of the property for tax years 2022 and 2023 at $5.2 million.
The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. The meeting will also air live on Facebook.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/etj9tzhu.