Meeting on Wednesday this week due to the holiday, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors will discuss and possibly take action regarding applications for the position of Yuma County recorder, including the potential appointment of an individual to the position.
The board will also evaluate whether to change, cancel or continue the current agreement combining the offices of Recorder and Election Services.
In other action, the supervisors will be asked to give their input on a possible text amendment to the zoning ordinance that would change the maximum height of fences exempt from the permit requirements and to increase the maximum height of fences and walls to seven feet in residential and rural area zoning districts.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and the events and activities occurring at the border that involve or affect the county’s Health and Emergency Management departments.
In addition, the supervisors will get state and federal legislative updates, which may include international issues, status of bills affecting the county, timelines and composition of the legislatures and legislative strategies and priorities.
They will also mull the adoption of 2023 state legislative proposals to be submitted by the county for consideration at the annual County Supervisors Association Legislative Summit to be held Oct. 5- 7. The deadline to submit proposals is Aug. 15.
Another agenda item calls for recognition of Joe “Rafa” Lopez with the Life Saving Award for performing the Heimlich maneuver on a coworker.
The consent calendar contains the following items:
• A resolution accepting the streets and traffic signs within Sierra Ridge Unit 2 Subdivision, lots 1-31, into the Yuma County Maintenance System.
• Declaring the Yuma Sun as the official county newspaper for all advertising, publications and printing required for the period from July 1 through June 30.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. View the complete agenda and staff report at tinyurl.com/2p8tenjr.