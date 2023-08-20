The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will establish and adopt property tax rates and assessment of property taxes for all applicable Yuma County authorities, special districts and improvement districts for fiscal year 2023/24.

The supervisors will also discuss and give staff direction regarding the future of the county’s expenditure limits as imposed by the Arizona Constitution. Due to new population census numbers and increases in operation costs, the county has been finding it difficult to stay within its limits, and it projects that it won’t in the near future if no changes to regular expenditures are made.

