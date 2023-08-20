The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will establish and adopt property tax rates and assessment of property taxes for all applicable Yuma County authorities, special districts and improvement districts for fiscal year 2023/24.
The supervisors will also discuss and give staff direction regarding the future of the county’s expenditure limits as imposed by the Arizona Constitution. Due to new population census numbers and increases in operation costs, the county has been finding it difficult to stay within its limits, and it projects that it won’t in the near future if no changes to regular expenditures are made.
Consequently, the supervisors will hear a presentation explaining the concern and potential solutions, and the board may provide guidance on how to address the issue.
The board will also adopt the 2024 state legislative proposals to be submitted by the county for consideration at the annual County Supervisors Association Legislative Summit to be held in October.
The board will also hear an update on state and federal legislative issues that affect Yuma County.
In addition, the board will consider the following consent calendar items:
• Authorization to finalize an at-risk guaranteed maximum price agreement for the Yuma County Administration Services project at 197 S. Main St. in the amount of $14.3 million to Pilkington Construction Co.
• Approve the fee proposal from BWS Architects in the amount of $219,582 and authorize a contract for architectural and engineering professional services related to the renovation of the Historic Courthouse at 168 S. 2nd Ave. for the relocation of Justice Court Precinct 1, as a result of the establishment of Division 7 of the Yuma County Superior Court.
• Authorize intergovernmental agreements with the Arizona Department of Transportation covering the construction, maintenance and financing of the Avenue B, County 18th to County 23rd Street, shoulder widening and rumble strips project; County 14th Street and Avenue G Traffic Signal and Turn Lanes Project; and Avenue G, County 11th to County 16th Street, shoulder widening and rumble strips project.
• Authorize the purchase of 18 smoke curtains to be provided and installed by the sole source distributor and installer in Arizona, Norcon Industries, in the amount of $166,195.
• Award a contract in the amount of $182,435 to Merrill Development for replacement of the roof at the Developmental Services Building.
• Authorize the purchase of desktop and laptop computers and software in the amount of $293,126 for the Life Cycle Management Program.
• Authorize the purchase of a new 2023 Freightliner Water Truck from West-Mark for an amount not to exceed $199,550.
• Authorize the purchase of a new 2023 Western Star Simple 16 dump truck from West-Mark for an amount not to exceed $247,759.
• As requested by the Yuma County Republican Party, approve Republican precinct committeemen appointments to fill vacancies for terms that will expire on Oct. 1, 2024.
Following the regular meeting, in a work session, the supervisors will discuss and review possible options for temporary and permanent relocation of the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension offices from its current location in the Public Health Department facility at 2200 W. 28th St.