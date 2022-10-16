After an appeal by the property owner, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors sided with a hearing officer, upholding zoning violations in two cases involving a “slum” mobile home park, which gives the property owner the chance to appeal the decision in Superior Court.
The supervisors said they want to send a message to property owners that “enough’s enough” and they will no longer tolerate junky properties.
Property owner JJCT LLC appealed the hearing officer’s earlier decision, which found Bann Mobile Home Park, 3390 W. 5th St., in violation of the zoning code and imposed a $7,500 civil penalty for each of the cases.
The allegations included having a park model home installed without permits; junk on the property consisting of discarded furniture, appliances, miscellaneous household items, tires and trash; and dilapidated manufactured homes throughout the property “in unsafe conditions dangerous to human health or the public welfare.
After Craig Sellers, director of development services, presented the county’s case, Chairman Tony Reyes asked whether the violations had been solved. Sellers noted that the violations continue.
Reyes also asked whether the hearing officer had the authority to forgive the fine if the property is cleaned up. “He does,” Sellers replied. “He can set a compliance hearing later and give them a certain amount of time to clean up. He didn’t do that in this case.”
Reyes lamented that the process punishes people but doesn’t solve the problem.
Attorney Jeremy Claridge represented 76-year-old property owner Oluwantoyin J. Oduyale, who lives in California and was unable to be present due to issues with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Park manager Donna Bly was present as his representative.
Claridge acknowledged the “blight” and “eyesore” conditions, but blamed them on criminal damage, some done by school kids. He noted that 33 criminal damage reports have been filed.
The park is “a place where people, when they move out, steal the air conditioning units, break the windows, and to get it functioning again, there’s a lot of time and investment that have to go into it,” Claridge said.
He noted that 42 families live in the park, with more than half receiving rent assistance. “It’s been difficult for them to do what needs to be done because of the slow pay that comes in, because they’re trying to keep people in homes, trying to keep them where they have a place to lay their head at night, where the kids have a place to eat,” Claridge said.
“Some people call it, ‘Oh, the slumlord,’ but we call it an opportunity for people who need low rent, who need government assistance to stay in their home,” he added.
He also argued that the park doesn’t have the authority to take things in front of the tenants’ trailers. “Just the same as if you rent a house to someone and they let the yard go, they let things go. I mean, you can give them notices as many times as you want, but unless they give you authority to come in and do it or unless there’s an arrangement that they’re going to pay extra for that extra service or unless they do it themselves, it doesn’t get done, and where does the county look at? The county looks at the property owner.”
Claridge asked the board to either remove the fine or give the park 90 days from the date of the hearing to fix the violations.
“It is a Band Aid, but it’s not about (the park manager), it’s not about punishing the owner of the park. It’s not about any of that. It’s about 42 families that need a place to stay.”
Reyes said he understood the need for emergency housing, “but this isn’t the way you’re going to do it … I feel that this has been a problem for a long time. The owners should be paying attention to this and the fine will bring attention to it.”
The supervisors had four options: 1) uphold the hearing officer’s decision; 2) reverse the hearing officer’s decision; 3) modify the hearing officer’s civil sanction to a lesser amount; or 3) remand for further proceedings.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi, who testified in the case against the property owner, said, “I want to move it on to the courts. I’m done.”
Noting that he grew up in the same park, Vice Chair Jonathan Lines said, “I go by there a couple of times a year and cannot believe how it’s deteriorated over time, or there has been an absentee landlord who has not paid any attention to what the asset that he’s got, and it’s continued to deteriorate.”
Lines called it a “dangerous place to live,” noting that they looked up the number of police calls to the park. “I’m concerned about that because of the rapid deterioration.”
Simmons agreed. “That’s been years in the making. When I was with the Sheriff’s Office, we had the same issue down there, and that was 10 years ago, and it hasn’t changed. It’s gotten worse, looking at the pictures. They’ve known this has been an ongoing thing. How hard is it just to take your trash out to the dumpster?” he said.
“It’s not hard to fix the problem, but it looks like no action has been taken. And I’m hoping this will send a message to a lot of the other cases that are going to be coming up,” Simmons added, explaining that he submitted about two dozen addresses in the last week that are “problems” in his district.
“So I’m hoping this sends a very loud and clear message to the people that keep their residences this way. It’s not going to be tolerated anymore,” Simmons said.
Lines made a motion to give them 30 days to come into compliance. Reyes agreed, noting that if they fixed the problem, the fine would be removed.
Pancrazi did not want to give them more time. “Uphold their decision already ordered on,” she said.
County Attorney Jon Smith noted that upholding the decision gives the property owner the right to appeal to Superior Court. Minda Davy, deputy county attorney, further explained the supervisors could uphold the hearing officer’s decision and it would not go back to the hearing officer. Staff would then bring a separate action to the board looking for direction to take the case to the County Attorney’s Office for abatement.
If they reversed the hearing officer’s decision, they would be finding that the property owner was not in violation of the zoning regulations. And if they modified the civil sanction to a lesser amount, they would essentially be upholding the decision but modifying the sanction.
If they remanded the case for further proceedings, the case would go back to the hearing officer who would hear the case again.
“If you uphold the hearing officer’s decision today, then the property owner could step out of here and go file a case with the Superior Court to appeal the decision that was made,” Davy said.
The supervisors voted 4-0 to uphold the hearing officer’s decision, with Supervisor Martin Porchas absent.
“It’s reached the point at the end here that somebody has to do something. It’s the owners move now,” Reyes said.
Simmons noted that if they kept giving extensions, “at what point do we say enough’s enough?”
“I think right now,” Reyes said. “The only option left is to send a very clear message to the owner: you either pay attention to this for you or you end up in court, which will cost you more than solving the actual problem themselves.”