After an appeal by the property owner, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors sided with a hearing officer, upholding zoning violations in two cases involving a “slum” mobile home park, which gives the property owner the chance to appeal the decision in Superior Court.

The supervisors said they want to send a message to property owners that “enough’s enough” and they will no longer tolerate junky properties.

