The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday urged residents to keep up the fight against hazardous waste to prevent the community from becoming a “dumping ground.”
Although the applicant withdrew a request for a hazardous waste permit, the supervisors still allowed members of the public to comment on the issue during the call to the public.
SYDCOL Waste Management withdrew its request for a special use permit that would have allowed the company to consolidate hazardous waste and transport it out of Yuma County, a request that drew considerable protest from officials and community members.
The supervisors were scheduled on Monday to either vote on the permit or postpone the decision. As a result of that withdrawal, the vote did not take place. SYDCOL did not explain why it withdrew the permit request.
However, nearly 4,500 people signed an online petition in opposition to the permit and numerous government officials and first responders spoke against the permit, citing proximity to residential areas, agricultural sites, athletic fields and popular shopping centers.
In addition, the Arizona Department of Environment Quality reported deficiencies during the course of an inspection conducted July 24-25. ADEQ conducted the inspection after receiving a complaint that hazardous waste was being managed and incorrectly stored at the facility.
Following a July 18 fire at the facility, a Rural Metro Fire Department reported that 12 mixed containers of unknown substance were on fire about 20 feet from the building, endangering the structure and several other containers and propane tanks.
Rural Metro stated that many labels on the containers were damaged in the fire and unreadable and a manifest listing the materials involved was not available for review, according to the ADEQ report.
In addition, inspectors observed multiple containers with “hazardous waste” labels and hundreds of totes stacked in the backyard without adequate aisle spacing.
According to the ADEQ report, the manager told inspectors that SYDCOL is not accepting hazardous waste as defined by the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The facility accepts materials considered hazardous waste in California but non-hazardous by the federal government.
When the inspector requested documentation for the waste involved in the fire, the manager said it was not readily available. Asked if the waste involved in the fire was hazardous, the manager reportedly “became visibly upset and raised his voice.” The inspectors’ report stated that the manager “continued to be difficult and uncooperative, refusing to provide any documentation.”
During the supervisors’ meeting, Mike Erfert of the Yuma County Local Emergency Planning Committee referenced the ADEQ inspection report.
“In reviewing that report, I was concerned at the lack of cooperation from the facility manager,” he said. “The amounts of materials marked hazardous waste were also a concern. Readily visible to the inspectors and the explanation that this is because they’re only considered hazardous waste in California, but not once they get to Arizona.
“Another concern was a facility was unable to tell fire responders what chemicals or substances were involved in the fire. Also noted in the report were that those California hazardous waste materials currently received by the applicant are going to the Copper Mountain Landfill in Wellton. So it would seem that California hazardous waste has already been going into Yuma County landfills,” Erfert noted.
He added that he hopes this is the “end of the matter and additional legal maneuvering won’t be taken by the applicant. Lawyers and PR people might hold a lot of sway in California, but this is Yuma, Arizona, and our small town identity is still alive and well.”
Erfert thanked the supervisors for taking “this matter seriously and listen(ing) to the citizens of Yuma County, and we know that you’ll continue to do that in the future.”
Richard Medeiros asked county officials to improve the public notification process so more people know about the issues that impact the entire community, rather than just notifying immediate neighbors, as required by law.
If more people are notified, Medeiros said, more people might have provided the Planning and Zoning Commission with more feedback and information before they voted to recommend approval.
“They didn’t know … what questions to ask the applicant. If you have more people early on, giving their concerns over it, then maybe the planning and zoning people could ask some questions that were never answered,” Medeiros said.
Juan Leal-Rubio, a retired county planner, said he drove by the SYDCOL facility Monday morning and noticed that it was in violation of the county’s zoning regulation that prohibits outdoor storage of materials except when “concealed from view by screening from public or private roadways.”
“So just to remind you that even though this has been withdrawn, the property still needs to be brought into compliance with the county’s own ordinance,” Leal-Rubio said. “And I will be making an official complaint later this week to address stuff that’s still pending.”
The supervisors also commented on the issue. Chairman Martin Porchas thanked the community for coming together and shared his concerns with Yuma County becoming a “dumping ground” for California.
“I just want to let you know that California looks at Arizona like a dumping area and that’s been going on for many, many years. As a former mayor of the City of Somerton, I fought and I’m still fighting for all the solid waste that has been dumped up the mesa, very close to the city of Somerton, very close to the city of San Luis, and since 2005, 2004, I’ve been doing that and by myself. I’m glad that now everybody’s seen this, what’s going on and that you’re coming together,” Porchas said.
However, he noted that county officials have very little control over the issue. “It’s not us that are letting that happen, it’s the state. So when you only look at your local elected officials, sometimes we can’t do anything because the state has allowed it for so many years. So start paying attention and start letting your representatives know that we are not a dumping ground for California or any other state,” he added.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi noted that “this is just the beginning” and that Yuma County residents need to be aware that “California is trying to be green on our backs” by transporting “biosolid, septage, hazardous waste, solar panels, the leftovers from windmills” to Arizona.
She urged the residents to stay involved. “We need to work just like we did on this project on all future attempts to use Yuma County as a dumping ground from any state. We need your help, and we need you to continue to be diligent … If we work together like we did on this project, we will keep Yuma County the Yuma County that we know and love.”
Vice Chair Jonathan Lines explained what that supervisors have done so far, including legislation sponsored by Yuma’s Rep. Tim Dunn. The law instructs the ADEQ director to require any land application of a substance containing sewage or septage to comply with ADEQ rules and requires biosolids combined with solid waste to be regulated as solid waste.
“It was actually watered down, but the governor did sign it, one of the few that she didn’t veto, where we have a little bit more control about what’s coming into Yuma County. The challenge is the state land trust rents out land to different people, and we have no say as a county. So we are looking for ways to be able to have control … We just want you guys to know that we are unanimously working together to keep more of that waste from being brought into our county,” Lines said.
Supervisor Darren Simmons reiterated the need for residents to stay involved. “I can’t count the number of emails and texts that I got from the community about this, expressing their opinion, and that’s what we need to hear as a group. We need to hear from our constituents as to how they feel about different issues …
“Countywide, we need to get the community involved because you’re our eyes and ears out there. Sometimes we miss something and we need to hear and hear from you. If you have an issue, let us know because it puts it on our radar so we can delve into it a little more,” Simmons added.