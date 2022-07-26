SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Five human bodies, presumably of victims of execution by criminal gangs, have been discovered in and around this city in less than a week.
The latest discovery came Monday morning when the body of an unidentified male was found stuffed in a suitcase left alongside a canal between 33rd and 34th streets on the city’s east side.
Municipal police arrived at scene in response to an emergency call, and strung tape around the area to preserve evidence for the Sonora state prosecutor’s office, which took over the investigation of the slaying.
As of Monday, the victim had not been identified and the cause of death was still being determined.
Meanwhile Monday, state investigators were following up on the discoveries of four other bodies late last week.
On Thursday, human remains were found stuffed in several bags left along the highway from San Luis Rio Colorado to El Golfo de Santa Clara, a fishing community on the northern tip of the nearby Sea of Cortez.
Left with one of the bags was a sheet of cardboard with a handwritten message to cartels or criminal organizations. Such messages, known as narcomantas, are often left by the killers besides the bodies of execution victims to intimidate rival groups or to the authorities.
Later Thursday authorities found three bodies alongside the road leading into La Grullita, a tiny farming settlement on the outskirts of San Luis Rio Colorado. The bodies were found near the elementary school that serves that community.
State authorities have not identified any of the victims nor provided any other details about their slaying. No arrests had been made in connection with any of the killings as of Monday.
Recent years have seen homicide spikes in San Luis Rio Colorado amid fighting among rival cartels.