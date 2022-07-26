POLICIACA SLRC (copy)

Police on the scene at La Grullita, an agricultural area near San Luis Rio Colorado, where three human bodies were discovered Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of Notiface Digital of San Luis R.C.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Five human bodies, presumably of victims of execution by criminal gangs, have been discovered in and around this city in less than a week.

The latest discovery came Monday morning when the body of an unidentified male was found stuffed in a suitcase left alongside a canal between 33rd and 34th streets on the city’s east side.

