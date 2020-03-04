SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Police are investigating the death of an unidentified person found floating in a canal in this city Tuesday morning.
In a news release, municipal police did not say whether the body showed signs of violence.
A 911 emergency call brought police to a canal that bisects 36th Street on the city’s southeast side, where they discovered the body. Firefighters retrieved the body and the case has been turned over to state police to investigate.
The news release said the dead person had yet to be identified Tuesday.
The discovery comes amid a wave of homicides in the city that authorities blame on criminal organizations fighting among themselves.