The body of a 54-year-old man reported missing after going hiking in Telegraph Pass was found Sunday morning.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, the hiker, now identified as George Wesley, a resident of New Mexico, was reported missing at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies spoke to the reporting party, who stated Wesley had last spoken with him earlier that morning at approximately 8 a.m.
He also told deputies that Wesley said he planned on returning home at around noon.
YCSO Search and Rescue (SAR) immediately began searching for Wesley, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine-Yuma Branch and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Search and Rescue providing aerial support.
The search continued late into the night, ending at approximately midnight, due to low visibility. The search resumed Sunday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m.
Less than 45 minutes later, at about 7:12 a.m., Wesley's body was found. It was located a mile from the main trail. Next of Kin was notified.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.