The search for a missing Yuma woman has come to a tragic end.
On Tuesday Yuma police received confirmation that a body found in Parker on July 20 has been positively identified through medical records as Barbara Ann Waters, 83.
The family has been notified and the case has been assigned to the Parker Police Department for further investigation.
Waters, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at approximately 3:45 p.m. on July 19 leaving her residence in the 1900 block of South 38th Drive.
She was last seen wearing a nightgown shirt with peach pajama bottoms.
Her vehicle was described as a Caribbean blue 2018 Kia Soul with Arizona handicap license plate number EFR81.
A Silver Alert was put out through the Department of Public Safety. A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) was completed and entered into the Computer Aided Dispatch system (CAD).
Her picture and information was also posted on the YPD’s social media sites.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
