On Tuesday, Yuma issued bonds to refinance its public safety pension shortfall and was able to lock in a better-than-expected rate.
After the swift action, the city saved residents about $73 million by refinancing its Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt. The city had an unfunded PSPRS debt of about $140 million, which was accumulating interest at a rate of 7.3%.
The city locked in a true interest cost of 2.38% on the debt, as well as refinanced the remaining debt of about $11.8 million from a prior bond issuance. This action results in long-term savings of $72.8 million and more than $1 million, respectively.
At a vision and goal-setting event in October, the council members identified the issuance of bonds to meet the PSPRS shortfall as their No. 1 priority. The clear direction of Mayor Doug Nicholls and the council as well as City Administrator Phil Rodriguez’s “decisive action resulted in the City saving millions of dollars,” a city press release stated.
“This is an historic event,” Nicholls said. “The refinancing addresses the single largest financial liability for the city over the next 20 years. It creates a sustainable payment structure to meet the promises we made for retirement of our police and fire personnel while saving the taxpayers $73 million.
“On behalf of the entire council, I want to thank the city staff and administration who pulled together this amazing feat in an incredibly short time frame,” the mayor added.
Since October, staff and financial advisors had been working “non-stop” developing a plan to fund 100% of the city’s fire and police pension plan. The city engaged Stifel, Nicolaus & Company as the underwriters and Greenburg Traurig LLP as bond counsel to assist with developing the plan and issuing the obligation sale this month, allowing the city to take advantage of very low-interest rates.
“Over the last several years, it became clear that our financial future was truly at stake with respect to the City of Yuma’s PSPRS liability, and that urgent action was needed,” Rodriguez said. “As the first major highlight of the city’s new strategic plan, this action is a clear commitment to our past, current and future public safety employees and to the essential services they provide and continue to provide our community.
“Refinancing the PSPRS unfunded liability not only provides huge savings, but it provides the city with a clear path forward financially and ensures that our police and fire pension plans are 100% funded. Saving taxpayers nearly $73 million is a huge win for our entire community,” Rodriguez added.
Unfunded liabilities are debt obligations that do not have sufficient funds set aside to pay for them. In the case of the city, the unfunded liabilities refer to the PSPRS, which is Arizona’s fire and police personnel pension program administered and managed through the state.
The city explained that unfunded liabilities can have a far-reaching and negative impact on the city’s economic condition. For several years the payouts have greatly exceeded the performance of the fund, resulting in a significant shortfall in the fund.
The growing shortfall required greater annual payments shifted back onto Arizona municipalities and counties as well as state public safety divisions. Yuma’s debt to the state PSPRS exceeded $140 million. With interest, the city was expected, prior to the bond sale, to make annual debt payments through 2039 totaling over $274 million
Refinancing the city’s PRSPS unfunded liabilities allows for more predictable and feasible annual debt payments and at current low interest rates, saves taxpayer money and preserves the retirement system for the city’s “hard-working” public safety employees, the city said.
“Today’s action will allow the City to continue providing premier services without the burden of exponentially increasing PSPRS liabilities that if left undone, could have significantly altered future City services,” the press release stated.
When reflecting on the funding process, Rodriguez shared, “We had an amazing team working on the refinancing, and I want to thank them for their hundreds of hours, even over the holidays, in order to meet today’s timelines. The City Council’s clear direction and support of staff’s hard work paid off and will make a difference for our community’s financial future for generations to come.”