Veterans at Arizona Western College have been able to find a meaningful place to bond in the ceramics classroom.

Since its inception seven years ago, the Veterans Art Project at AWC has offered free ceramics classes for active-duty military, veterans and their adult family members.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you