SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A campaign is under way to collect donations of books for a high school library in El Golfo de Santa Clara.
Samuel Roberto Lastra, a San Luis Rio Colorado educator heading the campaign, said books in Spanish and English and in any genre are sought in the campaign to stock the shelves of the Colegio de Estudios Cientificos Y Tecnológicos (CECYTE), which serves more than 100 students.
El Golfo, a fishing village on the northern tip of the Sea of Cortes, has become popular beach destination for Yuma-area residents.
“We paid a visit recently (to the school) and I realized that there is a library in the school, but that there are no available books. The shelves are practically empty and that is not acceptable, less so when it comes to youths,” said Lastra, who is part of a reading group in San Luis Rio Colorado.
He said books in English are also accepted to help students in their efforts to become fluent in the language.
“We want to create reading circles among the students in the school, which could then become the pretext for meeting for positive pursuits. We want to develop in them the habit of reading, so they read for pleasure and not just because they are obliged to. But unfortunately the library doesn’t have books for that.
“It’s very hard for these youths to have books at home,” he added. “Most of the families are of low incomes. We need those books to supply the library, so that they are available for the youths and to be able to create reading circles.”
The efforts of Lastra have already led to the formation of 17 such reading circles in San Luis Rio Colorado, where residents gather to read and discuss the books they are reading.
Lastra said Yuma-area residents do not have to cross the border to bring books to the library. Volunteers in the campaign will come to them by appointment to collect the books.
For more information about donating books, people can e-mail Lastra at soy.rlastra@hotmail.com or call him at 011-52-1-653-10 7-6093.