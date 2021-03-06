When discussing priorities for fiscal year 2021-22 during a recent budget retreat, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors opted to give employees a 3% salary increase as a “boost to morale.”
The supervisors last month met in a special work session to discuss the fiscal year 2021-22 budget year.
Chairman Tony Reyes called employee salaries “one of the biggest items in next year’s budget” and asked for recommendations from the other supervisors.
Supervisor Darren Simmons suggested a 2% increase, which Reyes called too low. “We’ve been giving people 1%, 2%,” he noted, before suggesting they start at 3%.
Reyes asked County Administrator Susan Thorpe for the highest increase they’ve given employees. Thorpe said 2% since she’s been with the county, and 1% in the current year.
“The system went up 1%, which is recommended to stay up with inflation, to keep our salaries competitives,” she explained. “People who met or exceeded expectations on their performance evaluation received another 1%. They moved forward in their grade 1%.”
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked what increase the county can afford, to which Reyes responded, “We can afford whatever we decide.”
Thorpe noted that the increase is a policy decision. “This is one of those ongoing expenses. You just have to keep that in mind,” she added.
Lucia Gomez, project manager, said that a 1% increase would add $418,000 to the budget. Consequently, a 3% increase would add about $1.26 million.
“That is not too bad,” Reyes said.
Simmons asked whether the county would still have a Pay for Performance increase on top of the 3% raise. Thorpe noted that the PFP increase was a one-time program where employees received a 1% increase on their anniversary date.
Pancrazi raised concerns with salary compression, which refers to the situation where the pay of an employee is very close to the pay of a more experienced employee in the same job.
Reyes said that the county had previously addressed that issue. “We tried to do that, and I think we were kind of successful,” he noted. “We tried to bring the people in lower-paying jobs up and keep the top-paying jobs steady.”
He added that this is not the year to address compression again “with all the stuff that happened last year and the stuff that’s going on right now.” He preferred to give all employees an across-the-board raise. “I think it would be a morale boost to tell employees, ‘Look, this year you’re going to get a 3%.’”
But Reyes noted that he would also be OK with giving employees a 2% raise with a 1% Pay for Performance hike. Since last year they approved a 1% raise and a 1% PFP increase, he suggested a 2% raise and a 1% PFP increase for this year.
Simmons asked how a proposed federal minimum wage increase to $15 would affect the county. Reyes pointed out that such an increase, if it happened, would not be in effect all at once.
“They’re not talking about $15 this year. They’re talking about a 3- or 4- or 5-year process where it starts at $12 and then it goes to $13 and then it goes to $14 and then it goes to $15, four or five years down the road,” he said, adding that it’s an issue that can be discussed at a later point.
“I have no problem with 3%,” Simmons said.
Thorpe said that staff recommends moving the entire system up by 1% or 2% and letting employees move through their grade. “So people who have been here for more than one year can actually make more than the person who comes in at the starting point,” she noted.
“So we need to at least move 1% forward in their grade. If not, do a 1% system adjustment and then two steps forward or two half-steps forward. Whichever way you want to do that,” she added.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines said he’d like to see a couple of different options. “I like what Susan was saying because you’re automatically compressing it for everybody around you and not giving the opportunity to move and have the reviews, etc.”
In conclusion, Reyes directed staff to find a couple of options that would total an increase of 3%.