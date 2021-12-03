SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – State health authorities placed the municipality of San Luis Río Colorado back in the medium risk category as of this week on its color-coded scale of risk levels for COVID-19.
After three weeks at high risk, and even though in the last week the upward trend in confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 grew, the Sonora Ministry of Health placed the municipality in the yellow zone on its risk traffic light, for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.
In the last week, 222 infections of the virus and 15 deaths associated with the pandemic were confirmed in the municipality, figures higher than those of the previous period.
With this, San Luis R.C. reached 5,586 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 644 deaths.
The reclassification of risk downward for the municipality contrasts with the situation at the state level, since Sonora raised its risk level from green (low) to yellow, with a marked increase in cases.
In Sonora, 1,740 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 deaths were confirmed in the last week, for a pandemic total of 117,455 confirmed cases of the virus and 8,716 deaths.
“Extreme care must be taken to mitigate the spread of the virus. This may represent the beginning of a fourth wave,” said the Secretary of Health of Sonora, José Luis Alomía, in a message on social media.
In San Luis Rio Colorado, some schools have temporarily suspended face-to-face classes due to the pandemic, the local delegate of the National Union of Education Workers reported to the newspaper Tribuna de San Luis.
At the beginning of the school year, some cases of COVID-19 were registered in school campuses, but the case counts have grown in the last couple of weeks, according to the report.
Neighboring Baja California registered 1,612 new cases of the virus, for a total of 80,255 confirmed cases. There were also 71 deaths, for a total of 10,344.
For Mexicali, 711 new infections of the virus were confirmed, to reach 31,776, and 36 deaths, bringing the number of deaths from the pandemic to 3,791.