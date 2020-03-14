SAN LUIS – Public access to athletic fields and courts, parks and the city’s senior center have been closed through early April, under a state of emergency declared Friday by vote of the San Luis City Council.
In casting the unanimous vote, the council joined Yuma County in making emergency declarations aimed at preventing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has become a pandemic. So far there are no confirmed cases of the virus anywhere in the county.
Under the emergency declaration in San Luis, all city-scheduled events that bring together groups of people have been suspended until April. That includes several events scheduled in the latter half of March to celebrate the birthday of late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez.
The order took effect immediately upon being approved and signed by Mayor Gerardo Sanchez. It remains in effect until April 8, unless the council decides to lift it earlier.
The order suspends public access to all parks, athletic fields and courts and other facilities administered by the San Luis Parks and Recreation Department. The senior center, also administered by the department, is included in the order because it serves an age group considered most vulnerable to the virus.
The declaration also makes the city eligible for federal or state funds needed for any contingencies related to coronavirus.
“This measure is preventative,” Sanchez said. “We are being proactive, making sure that resources are available when they are needed. Our goal is to minimize the number of people who can be exposed to the risk of the virus at the same time.”
The order also bars travel by city employees on official business, unless they are ordered to make court appearances or unless the travel is considered a necessity.
Sanchez said that basic city services such as police and fire protection, water and sewer service and trash collection will continue to be provided. City offices will also remain open.
Violations of the order will be considered a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Sanchez sought to stress that the council’s action is not prompted by fear.
“We are doing it to protect our community, our employees and our resources. ...The virus is going to come. We don’t know when, but we need to be proactive.”