SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Customs authorities in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., have assured that all lanes for exiting into Mexico will be open before the major influx of agricultural workers in this area begins.
San Luis, Ariz., Mayor Nieves Riedel met with Mexican Customs officials and military personnel in the neighboring city who oversee the San Luis border crossing.
“Seeing the issue of the long queues that form on Main Street to exit to Mexico, especially in the afternoons, and knowing that this problem will intensify during the upcoming work season in a month’s time, I took the initiative to seek this meeting, which was facilitated by (San Luis Rio Colorado) Mayor Santos González Yescas,” said Riedel.
Riedel highlighted the openness of General Carlos Rodríguez Quirarte, the Military Garrison Commander in the neighboring city, and Lieutenant Colonel José Cruz Butrón Pérez, the Customs Administrator, to discuss the issue and efforts to expedite the north-to-south border crossing.
Riedel explained that she was informed that Mexican border officials are reactivating lanes that had been closed due to facility issues. Just recently, the third crossing lane was reinstated, and the fourth lane will soon reopen once they receive the requested equipment.
“They showed willingness to share what is happening and what they are doing to resolve these problems. They had to close two lanes due to technical issues and are close to resolving them to have all lanes open,” added Riedel.
She emphasized that this issue is of concern to her because traffic towards Mexico can impede the passage of emergency vehicles to the western part of San Luis, Ariz. It can even require up to 70% of police officers to focus on traffic control, potentially compromising other aspects of public safety.
But above all, Riedel emphasized, the priority is to ensure that people, many of them workers returning to their homes, find a smooth crossing into Mexico to reunite with their families.
“If we don’t do it, who will help our compatriots, who already suffer waiting in line for hours in the early morning to come to work?” Riedel asked.
The mayor stated that Mexican border authorities anticipate having all crossing lanes open in a few days, before the peak agricultural work season begins, leading to an increase in border traffic.