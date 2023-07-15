WASHINGTON – The number of migrants apprehended at the southern border dipped in May, despite fears that lifting the pandemic-era Title 42 expulsion rule that month would lead to a surge in individuals at the border.

The number of border encounters fell from 211,000 in April to 204,000 in May, according to numbers released in June by Customs and Border Protection. That is still well above historic levels, but a far cry from what even President Joe Biden predicted could be a “chaotic” situation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you