WASHINGTON – The number of migrant encounters at the Southwest border plummeted in June, falling to the lowest level in more than two years, according to new data from Customs and Border Protection.

The 144,571 encounters in June was a 30% drop from May, and the lowest since February 2021, the second month of the Biden administration. In Arizona, encounters fell 26% for the month, to a total of 33,329 in the Tucson and Yuma sectors.

