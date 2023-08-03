A Yuma Station Border Patrol agent sustained minor injuries in an altercation Sunday morning.
According to a Border Patrol social media statement, three people entered the U.S. illegally west of Andrade, Calif., near the All-American Canal.
After a Yuma Station agent arrested two of the subjects, the third struck the agent in the face and attempted to drag him into the canal.
The agent, who sustained minor injuries, gained control of the subject and placed him under arrest.
The man will be charged with two felonies: assault on a federal officer and re-entry after deportation, Border Patrol stated.
