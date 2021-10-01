Brenda Dominguez said becoming a Border Patrol agent was a dream of her husband’s from childhood – one he achieved just days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Now, just days after the couple’s wedding anniversary, Yuma Sector Agent Luis Dominguez will be laid to rest with full honors on Saturday, after losing his fight against COVID-19.
Dominguez, 51, died Sept. 23 after a months-long hospitalization. U.S. Customs and Border Protection determined his death happened in the line of duty after he contracted the virus while working.
Brenda Dominguez said her husband, who was suffering from coronavirus-related complications, had been intubated and in a coma while hospitalized for the past three months at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix.
“I feel like a part of me died that day and now I’m just waiting for the day that I can go be with him again,” Brenda said. “I still hold the last uniform he wore to work every day.”
On Wednesday, the Yuma Sun spoke to Brenda Dominguez, who noted the day would have been the couple’s 31st wedding anniversary.
She said she is still recovering the coronavirus as well, having contracted it from her husband.
Both Brenda Dominguez and her husband were treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center in July, where she was hospitalized for 10 days. Her husband was transported to Banner after his heart stopped several times.
Immediately after being released from YRMC Brenda Dominguez traveled to Phoenix to be with her husband, saying the last thing he asked her was not to leave him alone.
“I was wheeled into his room in a wheelchair every day so I could hold his hand and sit by his side,” Brenda Dominguez said. “I promised him that I would always be by his side.”
Her husband’s condition seemed to be improving when he woke up from the coma on Sept. 2, but his health declined rapidly a short time later.
“When he woke up, he remembered me and who he was and that he was a Border Patrol agent,” Brenda Dominguez said. “He couldn’t talk because he was still intubated.”
The conversation would be their last. Luis Dominguez died 21 days later.
Having survived the coronavirus herself, Brenda Dominguez said she always held on to the hope that her husband would beat it as well. Instead, she’s doing her best to cope with his loss.
“It is going to be a tough road ahead, but we will get through it,” Brenda Dominguez said. “His family meant everything to him. He also enjoyed doing yard work and cooking for others.”
Brenda Dominguez met Luis when she was 13 and he was 16, saying all she ever remembered him saying was that he wanted to be a Border Patrol agent.
“His dream came true and he became a Border Patrol agent six days after 9/11,” she said. “He loved his job. He didn’t do it for a paycheck.”
She added that it wasn’t unusual for her husband to stop by a fast food place some days and buy some food so he would have something to give to migrants he might encounter while out on patrol.
“He was a Border Patrol and did his job, but he was still a human being,” she said.
Services will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Desert Valley Mortuary in Somerton. Several high-ranking U.S. Border Patrol officials from Washington D.C. are also expected to attend.
Immediately afterwards Luis Dominguez’s body will be transported to Sunset Vista Cemetery in the Foothills by a procession of law enforcement vehicles from agencies from throughout the county.
