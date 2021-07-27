Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended two previously convicted felons in separate incidents early Saturday morning.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, just after midnight an agent assigned to the Yuma station encountered a migrant who illegally crossed the border near the Andrade Port of Entry.
The migrant was transported to the Yuma station for further processing.
A records check conducted on the migrant, 45-year-old Modesto Hernandez-Rechiga, revealed that he was a convicted felon.
A Mexican national, Hernandez-Rechiga was convicted in 2004 in California of negligent vehicular homicide and sentenced to 16 months in prison.
He also has several other arrests and convictions for driving under the influence and served jail time for those as well.
Hernandez-Rechiga was formally from the United States in 2005. He was apprehended again and subsequently deported a second time in 2016 after serving time for reentry of a deported alien.
For his latest illegal entry, Hernandez-Rechiga will again face charges for reentry of a deported alien, with an enhancement for being a convicted felon, which could add more jail time if convicted.
Approximately three hours later, Yuma agents apprehended another convicted felon who was part of a group of six migrants who illegally crossed the border south of the Foothills.
Record checks conducted on the group revealed that 34-year-old Jose Ramos-Lopez, who is a Mexican national, was convicted of sexual battery in 2007 in California.
Ramos-Lopez was sentenced to two years in prison, but only served a year of it before being subsequently removed from the country in 2008.
He now faces charges for reentry of a deported alien, with an enhancement for having a previous felony conviction.
Since the start of the fiscal year in October of 2020, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended 314 illegal entrants who have previously committed criminal offenses.
