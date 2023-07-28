Agents arrest convicted sex offender
Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station arrested a convicted sex offender who reportedly illegally entered the United States through the desert south of Wellton early Wednesday morning.
Jesus Aguilera Pena, a 36-year-old Honduran national, was convicted in Florida of traveling to meet a minor and transmission of material harmful to minors by electronic device in 2020. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison and subsequently removed from the U.S.
Aguilera Pena will be prosecuted for reentry after deportation and faces additional time behind bars, Border Patrol said.
Agents remove makeshift bridges
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents recently worked with Mexican officials to remove makeshift bridges across the Colorado River put in place by criminal organizations to illegally cross migrants into the U.S. from Mexico.
The removal is an effort to disrupt illegal activity and to safeguard the community.
