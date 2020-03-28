Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 8 checkpoint responded to a call from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office to help arrest a 60-year-old man who was fighting with two YCSO deputies in a residential area of the Foothills on Sunday.
“A lot of times Border Patrol agents get calls for backup to help officers in Wellton, especially when there’s only one or two officers working,” said Yuma Sector Spokesperson Jose Garibay. “It’s sometimes just the physical presence of the agents that helps. In this case, agents had to help physically restrain the person.”
The initial response from the YSCO deputies was at 9:30 p.m. and that came after complaints of disorderly conduct. Lt. Sam Pavlak, spokesperson for YCSO, said that callers reported that the man was on his property banging, screaming and yelling. Some calls said that the banging may have been shots fired but a firearm wasn’t found on the suspect when he was arrested.
Responding deputies said that the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs but they were uncertain of exactly what. After he was arrested, he was charged with drug offenses related to personal-use marijuana, but Pavlak said there wasn’t a determination whether the marijuana use was what caused his outburst.
When deputies responded, the man was also carrying a blunt instrument. He didn’t use it against the officers, Pavlak said, but deputies were struggling with him when they called for backup.
“When deputies confronted him, they struggled to control the man, so they called for backup,” he said. “Border Patrol agents were able to get there first and showed up with quite a number of agents.”
Officers took the man to Yuma Regional Medical Center after arresting him because they were concerned about his elevated heart rate. No serious injuries were reported to either officers or the suspect.
After being released from the hospital, the suspect was charged with resisting arrest and a drug offense related to the marijuana found in his home.