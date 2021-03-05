Stash house

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found 18 individuals who were illegally in the country, hiding in a stash house early Tuesday morning.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responded to a request for assistance from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning that led to the discovery of a stash house with 18 illegal entrants hiding inside.

According to information released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 2:30 a.m., agents assigned to the Yuma Station were dispatched to a residence located in the 4000 block of County 13 ¾ Street to assist deputies with a report of a possible burglary in progress.

When agents and deputies arrived at the address, they discovered a group of 18 illegal entrants inside the home.

Agents arrested all of the illegal entrants and transported them to Yuma Station for further processing.

They also arrested Rodolfo Rodriguez, a 29-year-old U.S. citizen who was found at the scene.

A records check conducted on Rodriguez revealed that he had an extensive criminal record, including a felony for aggravated harassment, officials said.

