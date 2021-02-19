Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents intercepted a vehicle early Wednesday morning after it illegally crossed the border in the desert south of Yuma, apprehending 18 Mexican nationals and one U.S. citizen.
According to a news release from the agency, at approximately 1 a.m. Yuma Sector video surveillance cameras captured video of a black Dodge Durango crossing the border south of the Foothills.
Several individuals, according to information provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, were then seen getting into the vehicle, which continued east along the border afterwards.
As agents closed in on the vehicle, it left the dirt road it had been traveling on and headed north into the desert, where it eventually became disabled.
The driver and the passengers all fled the vehicle, but agents were able to apprehend everyone.
Agents also located a man in the same area who was trying to climb the border fence in an attempt to get back into Mexico.
The man, a 36-year-old Mexican national, however, fell from the fence and was injured. A Border Patrol agent trained as an emergency medical technician (EMT) provided him with medical care while waiting for an ambulance.
He was then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment.
The illegal entrants and the U.S. citizen were all arrested and will be processed accordingly.
An initial records check conducted on the U.S. citizen, a 23-year-old male, revealed that he had an extraditable warrant for failure to appear in court after being caught with 26 pounds of methamphetamine.
In addition, five of the illegal entrants will face felony charges for re-entering the U.S. after having been previously deported.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.