A helicopter from the Air and Marine Operations (AMO), Yuma Air Branch assisted El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents in rescuing three migrants who were suffering from a heat-related illness in the Jacumba Wilderness region recently.
The rescue was one of two separate incidents that happened near Ocotillo on the evening of July 1 in which a total of three migrants were in distress and needed the assistance of El Centro Border Patrol agents.
The first incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when El Centro agents patrolling in the area apprehended a man who had illegally crossed into the United States.
The 41-year-old Mexican national told agents that he was accompanied by another person, a female, who was not too far from his location.
After conducting a welfare check on the man, agents determined that he needed additional medical attention for dehydration and a heat-related illness.
El Centro Sector’s Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) and a Yuma Air Branch helicopter were dispatched to the area to provide additional assistance. An ambulance was also called.
About three hours later agents located the second individual, a 42-year-old female Mexican national. She was in good health and did not need medical attention.
The male migrant was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he made a full recovery, while the female migrant was detained and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center, where she was processed for removal.
The second incident also occurred at about 11 a.m., when El Centro Sector agents apprehended a 31-year-old male Mexican national, who also had entered the country illegally.
When agents conducted a welfare check on him, they determined that he too needed additional medical attention due to being dehydrated and suffering from a heat-related illness.
El Centro Sector’s BORSTAR unit was dispatched to assist in providing medical aid and administered liquids to the man intravenously on site.
He was later transported back to the El Centro Sector Processing Center where he was processed for removal.
Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 228 individuals abandoned by smugglers, lost or in distress.
