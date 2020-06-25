Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents on Monday rescued four illegal entrants who had been in the desert for several days and had run out of food and water, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.
At approximately 12:10 a.m., the Yuma Sector Operations Center received a forwarded 911 call from an individual who stated he was traveling in the desert with multiple other individuals and they were in need of help.
Yuma and Wellton Station agents were immediately dispatched to the approximate area and began a search for the group.
The group was advised to walk to a nearby U.S. Border Patrol rescue beacon and wait for assistance.
A short time later, agents located the group, who stated they were thirsty but otherwise in good health.
The four members were apprehended and later determined to have been in the country illegally. They were expelled from the United States under Title 42.