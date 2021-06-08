From Friday through Sunday, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents received 10 calls for help and rescued a total of 25 migrants, most of whom were lost in the Sonoran Desert and out of water.
However, according to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, five migrants involved in some of the incidents have not yet been located.
On Friday evening, the Wellton Border Patrol Station was contacted by C5, which is Mexico’s version of 911, about a call its operators received regarding three migrants who needed assistance.
Wellton agents responded to the grid coordinates provided through the 911 call and found two migrants approximately 35 miles southeast of Tacna.
One of the migrants, a 23-year-old male from Mexico, needed immediate life-saving medical attention and AeroCare life flight was requested. He was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he is still receiving care.
The other migrant, a 31-year-old male from Honduras, was in good health.
While responding to the 911 call, agents spotted smoke from a fire approximately five miles away and found the third migrant of the group when they arrived at the location.
An agent who is also certified as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) evaluated the migrant and treated him for dehydration.
The 22-year-old male, who is from Honduras, was transported to the Wellton station, and later to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
Earlier the next morning, two additional migrants from the same group were found further south near the border. One of the migrants had been the 911 caller from the day before.
The two Mexican men, 24 and 35 years old respectively, were evaluated by an EMT and found to be in good health. They were transported to the Wellton station for further processing.
Then on Saturday evening, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office notified the Wellton station of a 911 call it received from four migrants who were in distress and lost in the desert approximately 20 miles southeast of Dateland.
Agents found three members of the group in the area and provided them with much-needed water. They were found to be in good health and transported to the Wellton station.
A fourth migrant from the group has not been located yet.
Just over 12 hours later, the Wellton station received yet another 911 call regarding two migrants who were lost in the desert and in distress.
Agents requested assistance in locating the pair from the Yuma Air Branch; however, a pilot was not available.
A helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded instead, as well as the Yuma Sector’s Border Search, Trauma and Rescue team (BORSTAR).
BORSTAR agents located the two migrants, a 29-year-old male from Mexico and a 37-year-old female from Guatemala, and found them to be conscious but severely dehydrated.
The DPS pilot transported the pair of migrants to a Tri-Valley ambulance which was staged at 64E near Interstate 8. The ambulance then transported them to YRMC for further treatment.
