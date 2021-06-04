The Air and Marine and Marine Operations (AMO) Yuma Air Branch helped U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector rescue a group of four migrants Wednesday evening who were lost and in distress in the Jacumba Wilderness Region near Ocotillo.
The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. when the El Centro tactical Operations Center (TOC) received a call from the San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch about a group of four migrants in the mountains who were lost and tired.
One of the migrants also claimed to have sustained leg injury and was having difficulty walking.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, The El Centro Border Patrol Station was advised and agents who were on patrol in the area were notified about the distress call.
As a result, the sector’s Mountain Disrupt Unit (MDU) responded to the area and began searching for the group using GPS coordinates provided to the agents by the TOC.
The AMO Yuma Air Branch also responded to the area to provide additional assistance in the search.
At about 8 p.m. the Yuma Air Branch helicopter crew found the lost group of migrants and provided the MDU with their location.
Once on scene agents tended to the injured migrant and determined that he had cactus needles stuck in his leg, and that the injury was not serious and did not prevent him from walking.
The other members of the group did not appear to be injured and refused medical attention.
After arresting the group, which consisted of four adult males from Mexico, agents safely escorted them to a highway, where they were picked up and transported to the El Centro station for processing.
Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 140 migrants abandoned by smugglers, lost, or who were in distress, including another group of three rescued Wednesday morning.
