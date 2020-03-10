Border Patrol agents stop human smuggling attempt here

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 16 immigrants from Mexico who were locked in the back of a work truck in a human smuggling attempt Monday near Avenue 4E, authorities said.
A caller alerted the Yuma Station to a work truck with a camper shell that was seen loading up a group of people who had illegally entered the United States about 7 a.m. near Avenue 9E and the International Border, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection.
Agents stopped the vehicle east of Avenue 4E. Sixteen people were found in the back of the vehicle. They were unable to freely open the latches to exit the truck.
The driver, a 57-year-old California man, was arrested on suspicion of human smuggling and the 16 Mexican residents were taken into custody for immigration violations.
No names were immediately released.