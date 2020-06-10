Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents seized narcotics and two loaded handguns in unrelated failed drug smuggling attempts over the weekend.
According to a Border Patrol news release, The first attempt happened Sunday afternoon when a 42-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, both of whom are U.S. citizens, tried to pass through the immigration checkpoint on Highway 78 near Palo Verde, Calif.
After a Border Patrol canine unit alerted to their Chevy Silverado pickup truck, Blythe Station agents referred their vehicle to the secondary inspection area.
When agents searched the vehicle, they found 100 assorted pills that included ketamine, oxycodone. Xanax and others that were unidentified, the release said.
They also found two jars of marijuana oil, $1,000 in cash and two loaded Glock 9mm handguns, along with several magazines.
The narcotics and firearms were seized, while the case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.
The other incident occurred Friday night at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 east of Yuma.
After questioning the two occupants of a Nissan sedan, Wellton Station agents referred the vehicle to secondary for a further inspection.
While in secondary, a Border Patrol canine positively alerted to the vehicle, and agents discovered 23 aluminum wrapped packages of methamphetamine located in a hidden compartment of the center console.
The drugs weighed more than 25 pounds, with an estimated street value of $50,000.
The male driver, a 43-year-old U.S. citizen, and the female passenger, a 41-year-old U.S. citizen, were arrested on controlled substance violations.
The narcotics and vehicle were seized and the case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.