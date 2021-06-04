U.S. Customs and Border protection personnel from the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Yuma Air Branch, along with Calexico Border Patrol agents, rescued a woman who was being sexually assaulted in the desert near Calexico on Monday.
The incident happened at about 8 a.m. while the Yuma Air Branch crew was conducting aerial patrol operations east of Calexico.
According to information provided by USCBP, the helicopter crew spotted a woman who was being sexually assaulted on the Mexico side of the International Boundary Fence, approximately 12 miles east of the city.
The crew activated the loudspeaker and sirens on the EC120 helicopter to scare off the assailant and observed him running away from the woman’s location.
They then notified the Calexico Border Patrol Station of the incident and landed the helicopter on the U.S. side of the border to render medical assistance to the woman.
The woman, who was bleeding profusely from a noticeable head wound, told the helicopter crew that she had been shot.
Calexico Border Patrol agents responded to the scene and began helping the helicopter crew to tend to her wound through the fence.
Officials from the El Centro Border Patrol’s Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) immediately advised Mexican authorities of the incident and at approximately 8:40 a.m. emergency medical services arrived on scene.
The woman was taken to a hospital in Mexico.
El Centro Sector FOB later reported that a male subject found fleeing the scene was arrested by Mexican authorities.
“This is an excellent example of the type of good work that can be done through strong partnerships and the availability of AMO and Border Patrol Agents actively patrolling our Nation’s borders”, said James Schuetzler, Director, Yuma Air Branch. “That combined with mature working relationships with our Mexican law enforcement partners, helped stop what was heading toward a very ugly outcome. We could not have done this without strong support from all of our partners.”