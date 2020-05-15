Wellton Station Border Patrol agents arrested a permanent resident for attempting to allegedly smuggle $113,000 worth of methamphetamine on Tuesday, according to a report by Customs and Border Protection.
Agents conducted a secondary inspection after canines alerted them to the man’s sedan. They found 50 packages containing meth, weighing 56 pounds total, hidden in the passenger and driver side rocker panels.
The 38-year-old male driver was in the U.S.. with Lawfully Admitted Permanent Residence status, the Department of Homeland Security program that authorizes green card holders. He was arrested on drug smuggling charges. According to the report, he can be deported if he’s been convicted of two separate crimes of moral turpitude or a single aggravated felony.