BP arrests migrants waiting for train
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested seven migrants who were waiting to hop on a train after illegally entering the U.S. Wednesday night. The group, all Mexican nationals, was arrested and processed for return to Mexico.
Agent assaulted with rocks
A Border Patrol Yuma Station agent was assaulted Thursday night by subjects throwing rocks from the Mexico side of the border wall.
The agent was in the process of arresting a migrant who illegally entered the U.S. near the San Luis Port of Entry when he noticed rocks being thrown in his direction. The agent wasn’t injured in the incident, the agency reported.
K9 alerts to fentanyl, meth
Border Patrol K9 Denis alerted agents to a vehicle at the immigration checkpoint east of Yuma Thursday afternoon. Agents subsequently discovered nearly 30 pounds of fentanyl and 80 pounds of methamphetamines.
The narcotics had a street value of more than half a million dollars. The driver and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Human smuggling attempt thwarted
Blythe Station agents thwarted a human smuggling attempt Thursday morning at the immigration checkpoint north of Yuma. Agents discovered a 17-year-old U.S. citizen smuggling two Mexican nationals. All vehicle occupants were arrested and were to be processed accordingly.