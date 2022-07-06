Border Patrol has busy week
From June 19-25, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
- Arrested more than 5,600 migrants from 49 different countries.
- Encountered more than 200 unaccompanied minors.
- Arrested 27 convicted felons.
- Prosecuted 60 migrants for either illegal entry or illegal re-entry.
- Prevented nine human smuggling attempts.
- Reported one migrant death
- Responded to 19 911 calls.
- Conducted five rescues.
Agents arrest 19 after illegally crossing border
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station arrested 19 migrants on Friday after they illegally crossed the border and attempted to get away in two vehicles.
One of the vehicles, which was driving with its lights off, ran into a concrete barrier and became disabled. The second vehicle broke down a short time later.
Agents were able to track the migrants’ footprints, which led away from the vehicles, and found a group approximately two miles north of the border.
Five of the migrants who were in the vehicle that had crashed had minor injuries and were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The remaining migrants were taken to the Yuma station for processing.
Six rescued after getting lost in desert
On June 28, six migrants were rescued after they became lost in the desert south of Yuma.
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team responded to a 911 call for help from the migrants and provided them with life-saving aid.
Agents treated the group of migrants, who were all Mexican nationals, for dehydration and heat-related illness and transported them to Yuma Sector for further processing.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.