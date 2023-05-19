bp glance 1

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton station apprehended a migrant family of four walking through the Sonoran Desert last week.

 Photo courtesy of YUMA SECTOR BORDER PATROL

Family with children apprehended trying to cross desert

