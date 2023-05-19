Family with children apprehended trying to cross desert
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton station apprehended a migrant family walking through the Sonoran Desert last week.
The family of four, which was located about 20 miles south of Tacna, consisted of two children ages 11 and 12 and their parents.
Convicted felon caught
Yuma station agents apprehended a Honduran national who illegally entered the country earlier this week.
Although he attempted to evade arrest, agents were able to capture 32-year-old Gerson Ely Turcios Maradiaga, who is also a convicted felon.
A records check revealed that Turcios Maradiaga was previously convicted of manslaughter in Nassau County, New York, and sentenced to five years in prison.
Turcios Maradiaga also has two prior removals from the U.S.
He will be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional time behind bars.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From May 7-13, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
