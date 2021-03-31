A Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine working at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint sniffed out several packages of fentanyl pills that were hidden inside burritos.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. Monday when a canine handler referred the male driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area.
While in secondary, the canine alerted to a black backpack that was located inside the vehicle.
When agents searched the backpack they found several small packages containing fentanyl pills that were stuffed inside breakfast burritos.
The packages of fentanyl had a combined weight of just over five pounds with an estimated street value of nearly $60,000.
The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, a 37-year-old lawfully admitted permanent resident was arrested and the fentanyl was seized and processed per CBP guidelines.
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol reports that smugglers are under the assumption that they can disguise drugs within food to throw off canines and their handlers, which is false.
Canines actually have the ability to detect a target odor among a myriad of other odors.
