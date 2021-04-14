A Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine sniffed out more than seven pounds of fentanyl Monday afternoon, his second major drug seizure within a week, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
At approximately 3 p.m., agents assigned to the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint referred a Dodge Dakota to the secondary inspection area following a canine alert.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, agents discovered a leather jacket sleeve hidden under the vehicle’s rear seat with a duct-taped package inside that contained over seven pounds of fentanyl.
The fentanyl, valued at more than $76,000, was seized and two U.S. citizens from Brawley, Calif., were arrested.
This is the second significant seizure for the canine. Cibi alerted to more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine, worth $108,000, hidden inside a vehicle on April 5.