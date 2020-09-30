Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint Saturday after finding methamphetamine hidden in a rental vehicle.
At approximately 2 p.m., Wellton Station agents referred the driver of a Chevy Malibu to the secondary inspection area after a canine alerted to the vehicle.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, while in secondary, agents located approximately 17 packages of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
The packages had a combined weight of over 16 pounds and had an estimated street value of nearly $41,000.
The driver also had a handgun in his possession.
Agents arrested the 25-year-old male driver, who is from Yuma, and seized the drugs, weapon and vehicle.
This was the third significant narcotics/weapons seizure in a week from the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.