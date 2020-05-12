Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested individuals carrying large amounts of fentanyl pills in two separate incidents last week.
The first incident took place at the Wellton station on Tuesday night. Border Patrol agents found the $33,000 worth of fentanyl pills in a backpack after canines alerted them to the vehicle. The drugs totaled 2.45 pounds and were divided in four different bags.
The driver was a 35-year-old woman traveling with a 55-year-old and 31-year-old man, all US citizens. The pills were found on the back seat passenger, the 31-year-old man, who was arrested for possession with intent to distribute and for violating parole.
The second incident involved a group of seven people who had crossed into the country illegally and were found by Wellton Station agents on Thursday night.
Agents found the group near Lukeville, Ariz., which is west of the Camp Grip Forward Operating Base. While searching the area, agents found a backpack with rolled material covered in tape. It was a package of fentanyl worth $5,500 in street value. A member of the group, a 54-year-old Mexican man, admitted to ownership.
Agent processed and deported the group, and the man who claimed the fentanyl faces charges.