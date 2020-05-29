Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents seized nearly 16 pounds of marijuana Tuesday evening after suspected drug smugglers abandoned their cargo in a car.
The incident began on Tuesday when two men in a Buick sedan fled from agents at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint near Palo Verde, Calif., according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Agents chased the vehicle but lost sight of it. Multiple agents conducted an extensive search and found the vehicle in the water at the Oxbow Recreation and Wildlife Area. The two men fled the scene after abandoning the Buick, the press release reports.
Agents searched the car, and found the marijuana in the truck, which had an estimated street value of nearly $56,000.
The drugs and the Buick were seized for processing in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines.