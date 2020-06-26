Border Patrol finds meth at checkpoint, thanks to canine

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents working at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 seized 47 packages of methamphetamine in a failed drug smuggling attempt on Saturday.
According to information provided in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, at approximately 11 a.m., a red Chrysler minivan with a single occupant attempted to pass through the checkpoint.
After a Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle, Wellton Station agents conducted a secondary inspection and discovered 47 packages of methamphetamine concealed inside the rear seats and one of the rear quarter panels.
The narcotics weighed more than 60 pounds, with an estimated street value of $139,000. Additionally, over $2,000 was found in an envelope in the factory compartment under the front passenger seat.
The male driver, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested for controlled substance violations. The vehicle, narcotics, and cash were seized.