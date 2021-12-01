Agent finds pair hiding in desert sand
A Yuma Border Patrol agent found two migrants covering themselves in sand in an effort to hide from agents after they illegally entered the United States.
The two were part of a group of eight migrants who crossed the border in the Imperial Sand Dunes under the cover of darkness and attempted to make their getaway.
Agents tracked, apprehended and subsequently arrested all of the migrants in the group.
Agents apprehend convicted drug trafficker
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents recently apprehended a convicted drug trafficker after he illegally entered the United States from Mexico.
Agents on patrol near the U.S. Port of Entry at Andrade, Calif., detected and subsequently arrested a group of seven Mexican nationals. Record checks conducted on the migrants revealed that Victor Josue Rivera-Valenzuela was a convicted felon.
Rivera-Valenzuela, 30, was arrested at the Calexico East Port of Entry in 2014 for smuggling methamphetamine across the border. He was convicted of the crime and sentenced to 40 months in prison.
Rivera-Valenzuela, who has several prior removals from the U.S., will be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien.