Yuma Sector has busy weekend
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents had a busy holiday weekend, apprehending more than 3,000 migrants who illegally entered the country from Thursday through Monday morning.
During that time, agents encountered several large groups, which included 69, 52 and 67 migrants on Thanksgiving Day; 63, 54, 117 and 72 on Friday; 140 and 65 on Saturday; and 51, 80, 82 and two groups of 58 on Sunday.
The migrants were from the following countries: Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Georgia, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Lebanon, Mexico, Nepal, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Spain, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.
Agents assist man after UTV accident
Wellton Border Patrol agents assisted an injured winter visitor Friday morning after he lost control of his UTV and crashed near the Boy Scout Camp in the Baker Mountains south of Wellton.
Agents worked with Tri-Valley EMS and a Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputy to stabilize the man and treat his injuries while they waited for an air ambulance to arrive on scene.
The 70-year-old man had been traversing through the area with a group of other riders, who called 911 when he crashed. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment.