Wellton agents find group in distress in desert
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station and the Border, Search, Trauma and Rescue unit provided medical care to a migrant suffering from heat stroke in the desert Saturday morning.
The migrant was part of a group of five Mexican nationals who found themselves in distress and called 911 for assistance.
Wellton agents and a helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety located the group approximately 20 miles south of Interstate 8 and Spot Road. One of the men was experiencing symptoms of heat stroke and in need of immediate medical attention while the others were suffering from dehydration.
The group was found to be out of water and eating cactus as a last resort.
A sixth migrant not related to the group was also located during the search and apprehended.
Agents apprehend more than 2,500 over four days
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 71 migrants who illegally entered the United States from Mexico on Monday.
This group was just one of many encountered by agents over the long holiday weekend: groups of 42, 43, 45, 47, 89 and 94 on Friday; a group of 60 on Saturday; a group of 41 on Sunday; and additional groups of 40 and 49 on Monday.
In total, agents apprehended more than 2,500 migrants over the four days.
