Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued multiple illegal entrants who were lost in the desert, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
On Saturday, the Wellton Station was notified of a 911 emergency call made by an illegal entrant requesting assistance.
The male caller was able to provide his approximate location by stating that he could see the lights of Tacna, which was his destination.
Border Patrol agents, Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Cabeza Prieta Wildlife Refuge officers conducted a coordinated search of the area in response to the distress call.
A Border Patrol agent observed a fire burning and subsequently located the illegal entrant, who was in good health.
Then, on Monday, the sheriff’s office advised the Yuma Border Patrol Station that it had received a 911 emergency call from an illegal entrant who became lost in the desert and was in distress.
YCSO provided Border Patrol with the approximate grid coordinates of the caller and a Border Patrol agent was able to locate the individual shortly afterwards.
An agent from the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue unit (BORSTAR) assessed the individual and rendered medical aid.
Both individuals in these two cases were processed for immigration violations.
Also, on June 10, a Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent from BORSTAR, assisted by two helicopters from Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and Arizona Army National Guard (AZ ARNG), rescued a male illegal entrant who was lost in the desert.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, Wellton Station agents were notified that evening that an illegal entrant who was in distress had made an emergency phone call asking for help.
Two helicopters, one from the Yuma Air Branch and the other from the Arizona National Guard, were dispatched to the area of the Bryan Mountains, which is approximately 20 miles west of the Ajo Border Patrol Station and where the illegal entrant was thought to be.
The lost individual started a small signal fire, which the Border Patrol helicopter spotted. That information was relayed to BORSTAR on the ground, which found the man.
The illegal entrant, a 33-year-old male Mexican national, did not require medical attention and was transported to the Ajo Station for processing.
The Arizona Army National Guard is currently supporting the Department of Homeland Security on the Southwest border mission.