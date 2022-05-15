U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station arrested a convicted felon who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico through the desert east of Yuma Tuesday morning. The agency announced the arrest on Saturday.
The migrant, Jose de Jesus Gutierrez Garcia, was one of nine migrants apprehended about 20 miles south of Interstate 8 and Mohawk Pass.
Record checks revealed Gutierrez Garcia, a 33-year-old Mexican national, was convicted in 2016 in Los Angeles, California, of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and sentenced to six years in prison.
Gutierrez Garcia was removed from the U.S. after fulfilling his sentence. He will be charged with reentry of a removed alien and faces additional incarceration.